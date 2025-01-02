Phil Di Giuseppe News: Hands out helper

Di Giuseppe logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Di Giuseppe set up Conor Garland's second-period tally. With three helpers over six NHL appearances this season, Di Giuseppe has held his own when called upon to fill in. The 31-year-old forward has added five shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating. He's listed on the second line, but he's yet to exceed 14 minutes of ice time in a game so far, so he's functionally more like a bottom-six winger.