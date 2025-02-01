Phil Di Giuseppe News: Registers assist in loss

Di Giuseppe notched an assist and three hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Di Giuseppe's role should remain fairly steady following Friday's trades, as the Canucks maintained the same number of NHL-level forwards. That said, the quality of the team's forward group is a little lower, so Di Giuseppe may have an easier time staying in the lineup. He has six points, 23 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-2 rating over 20 appearances and will likely be a bottom-six option at least until Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed) is activated from injured reserve.