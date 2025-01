Di Giuseppe logged an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Di Giuseppe helped out on a Danton Heinen goal in the first period. The assist was Di Giuseppe's second helper over nine outings in January. The 31-year-old forward has four helpers, 13 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-4 rating through 14 appearances this season, mainly serving in a bottom-six role.