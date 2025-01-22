Fantasy Hockey
Philip Broberg headshot

Philip Broberg Injury: Being evaluated for injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Broberg is being evaluated by the Blues' medical team after leaving Wednesday's practice session early, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Broberg is currently stuck in a 10-game goal drought during which he registered two assists, 17 shots and eight blocks while averaging 19:36 of ice time. Despite his recent slump, the 23-year-old blueliner has already set new personal bests in goals (three), assists (12) and shots (47). If Broberg does miss any time, Scott Perunovich figures to step into the lineup.

