Philip Broberg Injury: Being evaluated for injury

Broberg is being evaluated by the Blues' medical team after leaving Wednesday's practice session early, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Broberg is currently stuck in a 10-game goal drought during which he registered two assists, 17 shots and eight blocks while averaging 19:36 of ice time. Despite his recent slump, the 23-year-old blueliner has already set new personal bests in goals (three), assists (12) and shots (47). If Broberg does miss any time, Scott Perunovich figures to step into the lineup.