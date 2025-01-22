Philip Broberg Injury: Being evaluated for injury
Broberg is being evaluated by the Blues' medical team after leaving Wednesday's practice session early, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Broberg is currently stuck in a 10-game goal drought during which he registered two assists, 17 shots and eight blocks while averaging 19:36 of ice time. Despite his recent slump, the 23-year-old blueliner has already set new personal bests in goals (three), assists (12) and shots (47). If Broberg does miss any time, Scott Perunovich figures to step into the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now