Philip Broberg headshot

Philip Broberg Injury: Lands to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 3:33pm

Broberg (lower body) was moved to injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Broberg hasn't played since Nov. 2 and received a 4-6 week timeline for his recovery. He has generated two goals, seven assists, 11 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 10 hits across 12 appearances this season. With Broberg and Nick Leddy (lower body) unavailable, Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Scott Perunovich have been filling in on the blue line.

Philip Broberg
St. Louis Blues
