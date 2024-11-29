Philip Broberg News: Activated off injured reserve

Broberg (knee) was taken off injured reserve Friday.

Broberg hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 2, but the stage is set for him to return Saturday versus Philadelphia. He has two goals and nine points in 12 appearances in 2024-25. Corey Schueneman was returned to AHL Springfield in a corresponding move. Pierre-Olivier Joseph might be in the press box when the Blues take on the Flyers due to Broberg's return.