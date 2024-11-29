Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Philip Broberg headshot

Philip Broberg News: Activated off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Broberg (knee) was taken off injured reserve Friday.

Broberg hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 2, but the stage is set for him to return Saturday versus Philadelphia. He has two goals and nine points in 12 appearances in 2024-25. Corey Schueneman was returned to AHL Springfield in a corresponding move. Pierre-Olivier Joseph might be in the press box when the Blues take on the Flyers due to Broberg's return.

Philip Broberg
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now