Philip Broberg headshot

Philip Broberg News: Avoids serious injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Broberg (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against the Golden Knights on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Broberg suffered an injury at Wednesday's practice session but appears to be no worse for the wear. With the blueliner suiting up versus Vegas, he will look to end an 11-game goal drought during which he recorded just two helpers to go with 18 shots, 10 blocks and five hits.

Philip Broberg
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
