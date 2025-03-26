Philip Broberg News: Best game of season Tuesday

Broberg notched one goal, three assists, a hit, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Montreal.

Broberg recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season Tuesday, but this outing can only go down as his best performance of the entire campaign, with the 23-year-old defender getting a hand in four of the team's six goals. Broberg continues to have a career-best season in his fourth year in the league, and he's up to 19 helpers and 27 total points across 60 appearances. He's not much of a fantasy option in most formats, particularly due to his role in the second defensive pairing, but he's getting the job done this season and is certainly turning heads with his play for a red-hot St. Louis team that has won seven games in a row.