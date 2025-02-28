Fantasy Hockey
Philip Broberg headshot

Philip Broberg News: Lights lamp twice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Broberg recorded two goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Broberg found the back of the net twice in the first period to record his first multi-goal effort of the campaign. He's up to six goals on the year, but coincidentally, he's scored three of those across his last five appearances. Broberg has posted three goals and two helpers over that five-game stretch.

