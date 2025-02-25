Philip Broberg News: Manages assist in win

Broberg put up an assist and fired two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Broberg's offense has slowed down dramatically -- he has just four points over 20 contests since the start of 2025. The 23-year-old defenseman remains in a top-four role, but that could change if the Blues add any reinforcements to the blue line before the trade deadline. Broberg is still enjoying the best season of his career with 18 points, 66 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 33 hits and a plus-8 rating across 46 appearances, production that may be enough to generate value in deeper fantasy formats.