Philip Broberg News: Nabs helper Monday

Broberg notched an assist in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Broberg ended an eight-game point drought when he set up a Nathan Walker tally in the first period. The 23-year-old Broberg hasn't found much success lately, as the Blues' addition of Cam Fowler has taken Broberg out of the power-play mix. Overall, Broberg has 15 points, 47 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 35 appearances.