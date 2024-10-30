Philip Broberg News: Nabs power-play assist

Broberg logged a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Senators.

The helper was Broberg's first power-play point of the campaign. He saw 2:56 with the man advantage in Tuesday's game, but he's regularly played second fiddle to Justin Faulk for power-play time. It hasn't hindered Broberg yet -- through 10 games, he's already matched his career high with eight points while adding nine shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-5 rating in a top-four role.