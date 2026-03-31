Philip Broberg News: Nets PP goal Monday
Broberg scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.
Broberg has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, and both goals have come with the man advantage. The 24-year-old defenseman has been playing well of late and is quietly riding a five-game point streak, setting a new season-best mark, as his previous longest point streak was four games between March 4 and March 10. One of the team's top blueliners, Broberg has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 14 games since the beginning of March.
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