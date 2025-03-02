Philip Broberg News: Notches helper in loss

Broberg put up an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Broberg has picked up four points (two goals, two assists) over his last four games. The defenseman appears to have regained some momentum on offense after the 4 Nations Face-Off break -- prior to the pause, he had been limited to three points over a 17-game span since the start of January. The 23-year-old is up to 21 points, 71 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 49 appearances. He's not currently in a power-play role, so he has a fairly low ceiling on offense.