Philip Broberg News: Opens scoring in loss
Broberg scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.
Broberg has a point in four straight games (one goal, three helpers). The 24-year-old defenseman is poised for a larger role to close out the campaign after the Blues dealt Justin Faulk to the Red Wings. Broberg is up to four goals, 23 points, 82 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 63 appearances, and he should get regular power-play time the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philip Broberg See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10thYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 83 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philip Broberg See More