Philip Broberg News: Opens scoring in loss

Broberg scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Broberg has a point in four straight games (one goal, three helpers). The 24-year-old defenseman is poised for a larger role to close out the campaign after the Blues dealt Justin Faulk to the Red Wings. Broberg is up to four goals, 23 points, 82 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 63 appearances, and he should get regular power-play time the rest of the way.