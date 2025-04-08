Philip Broberg News: Pockets helper in loss

Broberg notched an assist and five blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Jets.

Broberg has two helpers over his last six contests following his four-point effort against Montreal on March 25. The 23-year-old defenseman continues to handle top-four minutes for the Blues as he has for much of the campaign. Overall, he's produced eight goals, 21 assists, 95 shots on net, 96 blocks and a plus-20 rating through 66 appearances.