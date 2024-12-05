Philip Broberg News: Records two assists in win

Broberg notched two assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Broberg has three helpers over three games since he returned from a knee injury. The defenseman earned one of his helpers Thursday on the power play, as he's reclaimed time on the second unit since his return last Saturday. The 23-year-old is at two goals, 10 assists, 17 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 13 hits and a plus-7 rating over 15 contests.