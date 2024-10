Broberg scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-1 win over Toronto.

Broberg has been more than advertised since his arrival in St. Louis. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in eight games and has been held off the score sheet just one game in that span. Broberg has also delivered modest totals in hits (eight), blocks (seven) and shots (eight). Trot him out there and hope he moves up the lineup to PP1, where his smarts and size would be a real asset.