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Philip Larsen News: Hangs up skates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Larsen announced his retirement from professional hockey Thursday.

Larsen had nine goals, 37 points, 46 PIM, 197 hits and 149 blocks across 151 career regular-season NHL games. He had stints with Dallas, Edmonton and Vancouver, and was last in the NHL in 2016-17. Larsen continued his playing career in the KHL and later in Denmark. He had two goals and 12 points in 27 regular-season appearances with Esbjerg EfB Ishockey of Denmark's Metal Ligaen.

Philip Larsen
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