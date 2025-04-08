Fantasy Hockey
Philip Tomasino headshot

Philip Tomasino Injury: Dealing with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Tomasino has been diagnosed with a concussion, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports Tuesday.

Tomasino will miss his second straight game against Chicago on Tuesday, and he could be out for the remainder of the season. Following Tuesday's contest, the Penguins have only three games left on the 2024-25 schedule. Tomasino could conclude the year with 10 goals, 21 points, 100 shots on net and 62 hits across 59 appearances between Pittsburgh and Nashville.

Philip Tomasino
Pittsburgh Penguins
