Philip Tomasino Injury: Game-time decision on Sunday

Tomasino (concussion) will be a game-time decision versus Boston on Sunday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Tomasino was hurt versus Dallas on Apr. 5 and has sat out the last three games. The 23-year-old has 10 goals and 20 points in 48 games with the Penguins after picking up a solitary assist in 11 games with Nashville earlier in the season. Joona Koppanen could be the odd-man out if Tomasino returns.