Philip Tomasino Injury: Not playing Saturday
Tomasino (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Toronto.
Tomasino has been a productive addition for Pittsburgh since being acquired from Nashville on Nov. 25, registering three goals and one assist in five games. His four-game point streak will end because of Saturday's absence. With Tomasino unavailable, Jesse Puljujarvi or Matt Nieto could play versus the Maple Leafs.
