Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Philip Tomasino headshot

Philip Tomasino Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Tomasino (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Toronto.

Tomasino has been a productive addition for Pittsburgh since being acquired from Nashville on Nov. 25, registering three goals and one assist in five games. His four-game point streak will end because of Saturday's absence. With Tomasino unavailable, Jesse Puljujarvi or Matt Nieto could play versus the Maple Leafs.

Philip Tomasino
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now