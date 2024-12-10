Philip Tomasino Injury: Status uncertain for Tuesday
Tomasino (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home matchup with the Avalanche, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Tomasino is in danger of missing back-to-back games, as he skated in a non-contact jersey Monday. The Ontario native has been a jolt to the Penguins lineup since being acquired in a trade from Nashville in November. The right-shot forward has potted three goals and added an assist over five appearances with his new club. Cody Glass will likely remain on the second line for Tuesday's contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now