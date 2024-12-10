Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Philip Tomasino headshot

Philip Tomasino Injury: Status uncertain for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Tomasino (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home matchup with the Avalanche, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Tomasino is in danger of missing back-to-back games, as he skated in a non-contact jersey Monday. The Ontario native has been a jolt to the Penguins lineup since being acquired in a trade from Nashville in November. The right-shot forward has potted three goals and added an assist over five appearances with his new club. Cody Glass will likely remain on the second line for Tuesday's contest.

Philip Tomasino
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now