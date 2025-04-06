Philip Tomasino Injury: Won't play Sunday

Tomasino (upper body) won't be in the lineup against Chicago on Sunday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Tomasino is still being evaluated and will miss at least one game after logging 7:09 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over Dallas. Since being acquired from Nashville on Nov. 25, he has generated 10 goals, 20 points, 83 shots on net and 52 hits across 48 outings with Pittsburgh. After being recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday, Joona Koppanen will probably replace Tomasino versus the Blackhawks.