Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Philip Tomasino headshot

Philip Tomasino News: Earns two power-play assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Tomasino recorded a pair of power-play assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

This was Tomasino's first multi-point effort as a Penguin. The 23-year-old forward has earned seven points and 28 shots on net since he was dealt to Pittsburgh by Nashville. For the season, he has eight points, 45 shots, 21 hits and a minus-4 rating over 25 appearances while often filling a middle-six role, though his increase in power-play time with the Penguins has allowed him to be more productive.

Philip Tomasino
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now