Philip Tomasino News: Earns two power-play assists

Tomasino recorded a pair of power-play assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

This was Tomasino's first multi-point effort as a Penguin. The 23-year-old forward has earned seven points and 28 shots on net since he was dealt to Pittsburgh by Nashville. For the season, he has eight points, 45 shots, 21 hits and a minus-4 rating over 25 appearances while often filling a middle-six role, though his increase in power-play time with the Penguins has allowed him to be more productive.