Philip Tomasino News: Extends point streak to four games

Tomasino scored a goal, took three shots and recorded a hit in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Tomasino found twine for the third time across his last four games, and this four-game point streak has been his longest streak of the campaign. Considering that he had notched just one assist in 12 games before the ongoing streak, there's no doubt Tomasino is riding his most productive stretch of the season. However, his overall numbers suggest he's nothing more than a streaming option in most formats right now, although his top-six role suggests he'll have more opportunities to produce in the coming contests.