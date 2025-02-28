Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Philip Tomasino headshot

Philip Tomasino News: Ignites comeback effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Tomasino scored a goal, logged three hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Tomasino got the Penguins on the board in the second period. He scored in both games of the back-to-back versus the Flyers this week, and the forward ends February with four goals and two assists over eight contests. He's up to 17 points, 69 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-5 rating across 43 appearances between the Penguins and the Predators this season. Tomasino continues to play a middle-six role, but he could get more minutes if he stays productive heading into March, especially if the Penguins trade away any top-six forwards.

Philip Tomasino
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now