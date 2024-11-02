Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Philip Tomasino headshot

Philip Tomasino News: Lacking playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Tomasino was a healthy scratch for the sixth game in a row when he sat out Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Tomasino began the campaign in a bottom-six role, but he appears to have been leapfrogged by Zachary L'Heureux. In his four appearances, Tomasino has just five shots on net, two hits and a minus-2 rating while averaging 9:27 of ice time. He'll likely get another look eventually, but his 32-point rookie campaign from 2021-22 is starting to look more and more like an anomaly.

Philip Tomasino
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now