Philip Tomasino News: Nets lone goal in blowout loss

Tomasino scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Flyers.

Tomasino briefly gave the Penguins some hope with his second-period tally, but the Flyers stretched their lead to 5-1 by the end of the frame. With three goals and two assists over seven games in February, Tomasino is looking good in a middle-six role, and he's also featuring on the power play. He's up to 16 points, 68 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-4 rating over 42 contests between the Penguins and the Predators this season.