Philip Tomasino News: Puts away goal
Tomasino scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.
Tomasino was able to tickle the twine in his second game back after missing four contests due to a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old forward has been on the third line and second power-play unit since his return. He's at nine points, 52 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-3 rating over 29 appearances between the Penguins and the Predators this season, though his offense has been much better with Pittsburgh.
