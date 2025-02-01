Philip Tomasino News: Scores against former team

Tomasino lit the lamp in the first period for Saturday's game-winning goal in a 3-0 victory over Nashville.

Tomasino executed a classic revenge goal in the first period with a slap shot from long range against his former team. Since the trade to Pittsburgh on Nov. 25, the 23-year-old has 11 points in 24 appearances. Tomasino has season totals of 12 points, 59 shots on goal and 34 hits in 35 contests. While he sees limited five-on-five opportunities from his third-line role, he continues to see decent power-play time on the Penguins' second unit. His lack of total offensive output makes other options more appealing in fantasy, but his quality of play has taken a leap with Pittsburgh.