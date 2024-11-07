Philipp Grubauer Injury: Day-to-day with undisclosed injury

Grubauer had an accident while at home. While he's not seriously injured, he isn't expected to be available for Friday's home game against Vegas and is day-to-day beyond that, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports Thursday.

Grubauer has a 1-5-0 record, 3.27 GAA and .877 save percentage in six appearances in 2024-25. Joey Daccord will likely start against the Golden Knights, and Ales Stezka or Niklas Kokko will probably be recalled from AHL Coachella Valley to serve as the understudy.