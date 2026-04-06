Philipp Grubauer Injury: Injured in Winnipeg

Grubauer sustained a lower-body injury during Monday's game in Winnipeg and will not return.

Grubauer departed the game in the second period after appearing to tweak something while going to the ice to play the puck, per Sound of Hockey. The German netminder conceded three goals on 18 shots before giving way to Joey Daccord. Daccord and Matt Murray will be the options to start in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Grubauer should be considered day-to-day for now.