Philipp Grubauer Injury: Likely out again Thursday

Grubauer (lower body) is not expected to be available Thursday versus the Avalanche.

Grubauer wasn't named by head coach Lane Lambert in pregame, but the fact that Victor Ostman was indicated to be the starter suggests Grubauer remains out. The 34-year-old Grubauer will finish with a 13-12-4 record, a 2.65 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 32 appearances, his best ratios in five years for the Kraken. He'll be in a contract year in 2026-27. If Grubauer's injury isn't too serious, he could also be a contender to be invited in May to the IIHF World Championship for Germany.