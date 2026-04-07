Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer Injury: Out for Tuesday's clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Grubauer (lower body) will miss Tuesday's road matchup against the Wild, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Head coach Lane Lambert noted that Grubauer timeline to return is undetermined after he sustained his lower-body injury midway through Monday's contest. Overall, Grubauer has a 13-12-4 record, a 2.65 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 32 appearances this season. The 34-year-old netminder had begun to draw the majority of starts during Seattle's late playoff push, so the team will likely pivot to Joey Daccord in his absence. Grubauer will likely be considered day-to-day for the time being unless he is ruled out indefinitely in the coming days.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
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