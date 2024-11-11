Philipp Grubauer Injury: Returns to practice Monday

Grubauer (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Head coach Dan Bylsma said after Monday's practice session that he isn't yet sure whether Grubauer will be able to return to the lineup for Tuesday's home game against Columbus since the goaltender is still undergoing evaluation. However, it was encouraging to see Grubauer return to practice after he was forced to miss Friday's game against Vegas due to an accident he suffered while at home.