Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer Injury: Still sidelined Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Grubauer (lower body) will miss Saturday's home contest against the Flames, per Sound of Hockey.

Grubauer will miss his third consecutive game Saturday while Nikke Kokko makes his NHL debut. Both Grubauer and Joey Daccord (lower body) are dealing with injury concerns, which could stymie the Kraken's playoff hopes across the final few games of the regular season. Grubauer's next chance to return to Seattle's lineup is Monday's home matchup with the Kings.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago