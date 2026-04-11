Philipp Grubauer Injury: Still sidelined Saturday
Grubauer (lower body) will miss Saturday's home contest against the Flames, per Sound of Hockey.
Grubauer will miss his third consecutive game Saturday while Nikke Kokko makes his NHL debut. Both Grubauer and Joey Daccord (lower body) are dealing with injury concerns, which could stymie the Kraken's playoff hopes across the final few games of the regular season. Grubauer's next chance to return to Seattle's lineup is Monday's home matchup with the Kings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 65 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week6 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 47 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 47 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More