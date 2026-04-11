Philipp Grubauer Injury: Still sidelined Saturday

Grubauer (lower body) will miss Saturday's home contest against the Flames, per Sound of Hockey.

Grubauer will miss his third consecutive game Saturday while Nikke Kokko makes his NHL debut. Both Grubauer and Joey Daccord (lower body) are dealing with injury concerns, which could stymie the Kraken's playoff hopes across the final few games of the regular season. Grubauer's next chance to return to Seattle's lineup is Monday's home matchup with the Kings.