Philipp Grubauer Injury: Unavailable Monday
Grubauer (lower body) will not play in Monday's home clash against the Kings, per Sound of Hockey.
Grubauer is set to be absent from his fourth straight game Monday. Overall, the 34-year-old netminder has a 13-12-4 record, a 2.65 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 32 games this season. With Joey Daccord (lower body) also out, it creates an avenue for Niklas Kokko to start his second consecutive game. Grubauer will have two more chances to return to Seattle's lineup, with the next set for Wednesday's road game against the Golden Knights.
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