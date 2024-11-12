Philipp Grubauer Injury: Won't suit up Tuesday

Grubauer (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's home contest versus the Blue Jackets, according to Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times.

Grubauer joined the team at practice Monday, but he's not yet ready to return. Ales Stezka will be Joey Daccord's understudy against Columbus on Tuesday. Grubauer has had a rough start to the season -- he's 1-5-0 with an. .877 save percentage and 3.27 GAA through six appearances.