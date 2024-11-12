Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer Injury: Won't suit up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Grubauer (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's home contest versus the Blue Jackets, according to Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times.

Grubauer joined the team at practice Monday, but he's not yet ready to return. Ales Stezka will be Joey Daccord's understudy against Columbus on Tuesday. Grubauer has had a rough start to the season -- he's 1-5-0 with an. .877 save percentage and 3.27 GAA through six appearances.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now