Philipp Grubauer News: Beaten four times Thursday
Grubauer stopped 27 of 31 shots in Thursday's loss to the Blues. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 3:01 left in the game.
Grubauer made his first start since returning from Olympic duty but wasn't at his best. The struggles have been real of late for Grubauer, who has given up at least three goals in three of his last four starts dating back to Jan. 23. He owns a 2.56 GAA and a .911 save percentage since the beginning of January, however, so he's been much better than those recent numbers indicate.
