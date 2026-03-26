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Philipp Grubauer News: Between pipes against Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 11:50am

Grubauer will tend the twine on the road versus the Lightning on Thursday, Sound of Hockey reports.

Grubauer will get the start after having watched the last three games from the bench. In his last six appearances, the backstop has managed just one win while posting a 1-4-0 record and 3.62 GAA. Look for Joey Daccord to continue to see the bulk of the workload down the stretch.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
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