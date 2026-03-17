Philipp Grubauer News: Can't contain Tampa
Grubauer stopped 19 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.
Grubauer had won his last outing over the Canucks, but the Lightning posed a much tougher challenge. The 34-year-old netminder has lost four of his last five decisions. He dropped to 12-9-3 with a 2.62 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. The Kraken begin a road trip with a pivotal matchup versus the Predators on Thursday, but Seattle has been unpredictable with goaltending assignments for much of the season.
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