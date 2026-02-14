Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Comes up short against Latvia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Grubauer made 18 saves in Germany's 4-3 loss to Latvia in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.

After allowing power-play goals in the first and second period, Grubauer stumbled in the third by allowing two even-strength tallies a little over three minutes apart, and the German offense couldn't climb out of the hole. Grubauer has given up five goals on 60 shots through two games in the tournament, and as the only netminder on the roster with NHL experience, the 34-year-old Kraken goalie could be back in the crease Sunday against the United States.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
15 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
16 days ago