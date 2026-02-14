Philipp Grubauer News: Comes up short against Latvia
Grubauer made 18 saves in Germany's 4-3 loss to Latvia in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.
After allowing power-play goals in the first and second period, Grubauer stumbled in the third by allowing two even-strength tallies a little over three minutes apart, and the German offense couldn't climb out of the hole. Grubauer has given up five goals on 60 shots through two games in the tournament, and as the only netminder on the roster with NHL experience, the 34-year-old Kraken goalie could be back in the crease Sunday against the United States.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 123 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions7 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 311 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More