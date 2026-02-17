Philipp Grubauer News: Cruises into quarterfinals
Grubauer stopped 30 shots in Germany's 5-1 win over France in Olympic qualification round action Tuesday.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare spoiled his shutout bid early in the second period, but otherwise Grubauer had little trouble stifling the French attack in a big win for Germany. The Kraken netminder is 2-1 in three starts during the tournament, having allowed six goals on 91 shots (.934 save percentage), and Grubauer will need to be at his best Wednesday in the quarterfinals against Slovakia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 153 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 126 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions10 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 314 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More