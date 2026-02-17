Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Cruises into quarterfinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Grubauer stopped 30 shots in Germany's 5-1 win over France in Olympic qualification round action Tuesday.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare spoiled his shutout bid early in the second period, but otherwise Grubauer had little trouble stifling the French attack in a big win for Germany. The Kraken netminder is 2-1 in three starts during the tournament, having allowed six goals on 91 shots (.934 save percentage), and Grubauer will need to be at his best Wednesday in the quarterfinals against Slovakia.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
