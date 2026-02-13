Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Cruises to win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Grubauer stopped 37 of 38 shots in Germany's 3-1 win over Denmark in the 2026 Olympics on Thursday.

Grubauer was busy throughout the game, but he managed to secure the victory while receiving decent support from the offense in a low-scoring affair. Grubauer has an 11-6-3 record, 2.43 GAA and .916 save percentage in 22 outings with Seattle in 2025-26.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
