Philipp Grubauer News: Drawing home start

Grubauer is set to start in Monday's home matchup against the Stars, per Davy Jones' Locker Room.

Grubauer's last start was in a 4-0 loss to Minnesota on March 19. The veteran netminder has played better of late, albeit a small sample size, going 2-1-0 with a .921 save percentage and a 2.02 GAA across three appearances this month. The Stars are tied for fourth in the NHL with 3.41 goals per game and defeated the Kraken 5-1 in the first half of this back-to-back set in Seattle on Saturday.