Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Drawing home start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Grubauer is set to start in Monday's home matchup against the Stars, per Davy Jones' Locker Room.

Grubauer's last start was in a 4-0 loss to Minnesota on March 19. The veteran netminder has played better of late, albeit a small sample size, going 2-1-0 with a .921 save percentage and a 2.02 GAA across three appearances this month. The Stars are tied for fourth in the NHL with 3.41 goals per game and defeated the Kraken 5-1 in the first half of this back-to-back set in Seattle on Saturday.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
