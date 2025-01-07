Philipp Grubauer News: Extends winless streak

Grubauer stopped 26 of 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Grubauer had a solid display between the pipes, but the Kraken offense didn't provide him with enough support. This defeat extended his winless streak to three appearances, a span in which the 33-year-old German netminder has gone 0-2-1 with a 3.01 GAA and an .890 save percentage. The overall numbers have been subpar as well, as Grubauer has won just five of his 18 starts this season, going 5-12-1 with a 3.46 GAA and an .880 save percentage.