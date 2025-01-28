Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Facing Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Grubauer will protect the home goal versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Unsurprisingly, Grubauer will get the second half of a back-to-back after Joey Daccord was in net for a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Monday. This will be Grubauer's first action since Jan. 12 against the Red Wings, a game in which he was pulled after giving up three goals on four shots. Grubauer has lost five straight outings (0-4-1) while allowing 17 goals in that span.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now