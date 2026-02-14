Philipp Grubauer News: Facing Latvia

Grubauer is set to defend the German net versus Latvia on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per as.

Grubauer will make his second straight start between the pipes for Germany, as he turned aside 37 shots in a 3-1 victory over Denmark on Thursday. Grubauer is 11-6-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 22 appearances with Seattle this season.