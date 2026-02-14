Philipp Grubauer News: Facing Latvia
Grubauer is set to defend the German net versus Latvia on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per as.
Grubauer will make his second straight start between the pipes for Germany, as he turned aside 37 shots in a 3-1 victory over Denmark on Thursday. Grubauer is 11-6-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 22 appearances with Seattle this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 123 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions7 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 311 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Philipp Grubauer See More