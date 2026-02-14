Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Facing Latvia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Grubauer is set to defend the German net versus Latvia on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per as.

Grubauer will make his second straight start between the pipes for Germany, as he turned aside 37 shots in a 3-1 victory over Denmark on Thursday. Grubauer is 11-6-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 22 appearances with Seattle this season.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
