Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Philipp Grubauer headshot

Philipp Grubauer News: Facing Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Grubauer will guard the road goal versus the Rangers on Sunday, per Piper Shaw of Kraken Hockey Network.

Joey Daccord (illness) won't be in the lineup, and it's unclear who the backup will be, though it could be an EBUG situation. Grubauer has a 1-8-0 record with a 3.56 GAA and an .870 save percentage through nine appearances this season. The Rangers sit 12th in the league with 3.20 goals per game in 2024-25.

Philipp Grubauer
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now